Laura Lee (Lunbeck) Brotherton, age 73, of Branson, Missouri, passed away after a short battle with ALS on March 29, 2021.
She entered this life May 7, 1947, in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Carson and Olive (Coburn) Lunbeck. Her parents have preceded her in death. Laura was joined in marriage December 1, 2010, to Rich Brotherton.
Laura worked in resort management for many years. Her favorite things to do included dancing with Rich and laughing over a glass of wine. She will be dearly missed.
Laura is survived by her husband of ten years, Rich Brotherton; son, Mike Lyle (Lisa), and three grandchildren of Bloomington, Illinois; brother, Don Lunbeck of Olathe, Kansas; and many nieces, nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.