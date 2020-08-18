Laura Park

Laura Kay (Scherman) Park, 43, of Overland Park, passed away on August 7, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1976, to Daniel Joseph Scherman and Glenda Kay (Reed) Wilson in Paola, KS. Laura married Jason Michael Park on May 20, 2000, in Olathe, KS.
Laura is survived by her husband, Jason; three daughters, Taylor Park, Kyndal Park and Brooke Park, son, Jace Park; parents, Glenda and Richard Wilson; sister, Lana Zebley and husband Andy; brother, Kevin Wilson and fiancé Mary Combs; parents-in-law Debbie and Ernie Hiatt; sister-in-law Angie Nash; nieces, Macey and Sydney Zebley, Julia and Claire Combs, Lily Nash and Layla Frenzel; nephews, Zander Taylor, Calvin, Griffin, and Colby Zebley; and many other extended family members who were very dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Joseph Scherman, and grandparents, Clifford “Jerry” and Lucille Scherman, and Merlin and Juanita Reed.
Laura grew up in Paola, KS, and graduated from Paola High in 1995. After high school, Laura went to Creighton University in Omaha, NE, where she was a cheerleader. What Laura loved to do most was spend time with her kids and attend all their activities, watching them cheer, dance and race. Laura loved her time at Stockton Lake with family and friends as well as traveling the world. She was always involved with her kids activities, loved taking communion to the homebound, praying with her STAMP Moms, serving on the board and being actively involved with her godson’s foundation, For The Love of Mateo, where she traveled and served the people of Guatemala.
She would start her day with a cup of creamer with a splash of coffee, doing her daily readings, followed by her journaling on her daily reflections. She loved praying the Rosary and had a personal mission to bring others to the Rosary. Often she would bring her day to an end with a good glass of wine shared with family and friends.
The family will receive guests for a visitation from 6:30-9 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe, KS, with a Rosary starting at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will also be at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions, Mass will be a private event. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Paola, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a foundation for them to seek ways to continue Laura’s legacy for years to come. https://www.fortheloveofmateo.com/laura-trust-in-god-plan
