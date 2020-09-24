Laura Peterson

Laura Belle Elliott Stilwell Peterson
Laura Belle Elliott Stilwell Peterson, 93, Lenexa, KS, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 22, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a member of Paola High School Alumni class of 1945. Visitation 9 a.m. with Celebration of Live at 10 a.m. September 26 at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W 87th St., Lenexa, KS. Please see full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
