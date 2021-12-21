Lawrence L. “Larry” Mottesheard, age 84, of Paola, KS, peacefully passed away at home November 19, 2021.
Larry was born December 10, 1936, the son of Russell and Vanola Mottesheard of Flemington, Missouri. On September 20, 1957, he was united in marriage to Berta Mitchem of Kansas City, MO, and moved to Overland Park, KS, and became the parents of one daughter Vikki.
Larry barbered in downtown Overland Park, KS for 50 years. He bought a farm in Paola, KS, in 1974 and managed the farm as well as barbering. He retired from barbering in 2003 and built a home on the farm. He loved the farm and took care of it until early 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister. He is survived by his wife Berta of the home and their daughter Vikki, many other relatives and friends. Private family committal will follow at a later date.
