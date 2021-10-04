Lawrence Lee Nodine, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was surrounded by his wife, three children and their spouses.
Lawrence was born on April 18, 1947, in Miami, Oklahoma. He was the youngest of nine children born to Oda John and Amanda Gleneth (Buckmaster) Nodine.
In 1968, Lawrence married his wife, Jane Kathleen (Gillogly) Nodine, in West Line, Missouri. They lived in several different places throughout their marriage and enjoyed their retirement years living in Freeport, Florida.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Burdis Nodine, Alvie Nodine, Donnie Nodine and Kenny Nodine; and his sisters, Nina Drake, Helen Kirksey, and Shirley Maynard.
He is survived by his three children, Steven and his wife Richelle Nodine of Niceville, Florida, Sheila and her husband Jim Mullenix of McCalla, Alabama and Sheryl and her husband Joe Moore of Freeport, Florida, his brother, Joe Bob Nodine of Raleigh, North Carolina, his six grandchildren, Zoe Nodine and Samuel Nodine of Niceville, Florida, Peyton Mullenix and Caleb Mullenix of McCalla, Alabama, Zea Moore and Lexi Moore of Freeport, Florida and many nephews and nieces.
Lawrence served in the United States Army for six years. He worked at Michelin (former BF Goodrich) for 32 years and Security Resources at the University of Alabama for 10 years. He never met a single person that he didn’t share with them the love of Jesus. He loved to spend his time studying the Bible and traveling with his family.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Gardens Funeral Home in Niceville, Florida with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. A private burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida.
We would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who went out of their way and worked hours on their own time to care for our dad. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. lls.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.