Lawrence Tinsley

Lawrence K. (Larry) Tinsley, 63, of Fort Scott, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 9, 1956, in Overland Park, KS, the son of Lawrence O. and Jacqueline (Day) Tinsley. He grew up in the Overland Park and Paola, KS, area and attended schools there.
He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era from 1973 to 1975 and a member of the American Legion. He graduated from Pittsburg State University (Welding) in 1982. He enjoyed living life, bowling, reading, gardening, watching TV, and fishing. Known to his family as Larry, LT, and Papa Larry/LT. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed calling, texting, and visiting with them when well. He lived his life loving and was loved.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary of the home, a brother: Mark and wife Cindy Tinsley of Paola, Kansas, a son, Michael and wife, Kayla Tinsley of Fort Scott and a daughter, Raechelle Tinsley of Rancho Cucamonga, California, grandchildren, Maggie, Kailen, Tesla, and Deacon, his aunt Charlotte and husband, Gary Earley, brothers/sisters In-Law: Vincent (Evelyn) Morales, Virginia (Tom) Moody, Christopher (Estella) Morales, Martha (Dennis) Miller, Abigail (Randy) Berning. As well as, several close loving relatives including: aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and large extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by, his grandparents, parents, and brother, Randall James (Randy) Tinsley.
Rev. James Collins, Chaplain of Post #25, American Legion will conduct Graveside Funeral Services for Lawrence K. Tinsley, 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Fort Scott National Cemetery with the American Legion and the V.F.W. Post #1165 coordinating the Military Honors. Attendance will be limited and social distancing rules still apply. Masks are required and are not supplied by the cemetery.
The Family suggests memorials to the American Legion Post #25, donations may be sent to or left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall St., P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, Kansas 66701. Condolences may be submitted to the online guestbook at konantz-cheney.com.
