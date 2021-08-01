1921-2021
Lela Aleane Sharp, age 100, of Fontana, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Paola Chapel, Paola.
Family will meet with friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Fontana Cemetery.
Lela was born Friday, February 11, 1921, in Olathe, KS, the third of six children born to James and Ada (Bell) Huston. She attended Lone Elm Country School west of Paola.
Lela was united in marriage to Ralph Sharp June 10, 1939, in Paola. They made their home in Garnett and moved to Fontana in 1940. They became the parents of six children.
Lela was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, fishing, camping, and deer hunting in Colorado. She was very proud of the fact that all of her children have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and 12 of her 16 grandchildren have celebrated 20-plus years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, five siblings Lucille Whitney, Louise Cartwright, James Huston, Laverne Oram, Larry Huston, and her son-in-law Thomas D. Jenkins.
Survivors include her children Carolyn Jenkins of Paola, Richard Sharp (Gala) of Princeton, Roger Sharp (Winnie) of St. George, Peggy Servos (Kenneth) of Fontana, Mary Tennis (Roger) of Fontana, and Betty Marion (Dean) of Fontana; 16 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Fontana Methodist Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Lela’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
