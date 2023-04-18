Leland Warren Moore was born in Paola, Kansas, to Vernon Moore and Geraldine Young Moore on February 9, 1943.
His younger years were spent in Fontana where he attended school and graduated from Fontana High School in 1961. He then attended Pittsburg State University and graduated with a B. S. Ed. in history and later attained a Master’s degree.
In 1965, he accepted a teaching position at Humboldt High School where he taught social studies, history and government as well as coaching football, basketball and track. He liked Humboldt, the community, and students so well that he never left and retired from USD #258 after 36 years.
In his youth, Leland loved to hunt and fish in and spent many hours at Middle Creek. Often times he would bring back orphaned coons, squirrels and birds to nurture and later release back in the wild.
Leland enjoyed raising and showing poultry and became a respected judge at a local shows. In his later years, he put many miles on his red Chevy pick-up visiting friends while attending auctions and scouring antique stores for treasures.
Leland was a 50-year member of Equity Masonic Lodge #131 AF&AM in Fontana, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a life-long Methodist.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, Frank and Bessie Moore and maternal grandparents John Wesley and Mittie Young.
He is survived by many, many friends, numerous cousins, his aunt Donna Blunt of Excelsior, MN; sister and brother-in-law Bruce and Sandra Coffman of Silver Lake, KS; and their children, Heather, Stephen Ozlislo Elkhart, IN; KC & Vidria Coffman Bristow, VA; Geraldine & Chad Miller of Wichita, KS; and Soraiya Coffman of Topeka, KS; and their children-Ashleigh, Adrian, Paige Alexis, Aemon, Amelia, and Nyalla. He also leaves his Champion Shar Pei-Gus. http://www.davidsonfuneral.com
