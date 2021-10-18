Lena Marie Clancy, age 40, of Osawatomie, KS, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at her home.
Lena was born August 13, 1981, in Aurora, Il. She was the eldest daughter of Bryan Scott and Rose Marie (Stookey) Brown. Lena attended school at Osawatomie where she earned her GED.
After high school, Lena traveled to many places. During this time she gave birth to her two children Bryant and Angel. She and her children moved back to Osawatomie to be close to family. She then met Richard Courtwright and gained another daughter, Reagan.
Lena didn’t know a stranger. She was very friendly and loved talking to people. Her favorite thing was hanging out with her family and friends. She had a big heart and loved and cared about everyone she met. Lena was very adventurous. She even went skydiving.
She was preceded in death by her mom Rose Brown, maternal grandparents Harlen and Yvonne Forbes, paternal grandpas Robert Fuhr and Kenneth Brown and mother-in-law Barbara Courtwright.
Survivors include her children Bryant Clancy, Angel Clancy and Reagan Courtwright, Husband Richard Courtwright, father Bryan Brown, sister Holly (Shaun) Scott, nieces Aubrey, Hailey and Kylee. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.
Visitation 5-7pm Thursday October 21, 2021, service 10:30 a.m. Friday October 22, 2021, all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to Eddy-Birchard to help with funeral costs P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
