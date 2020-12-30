Lenora Fruit, 99, Spring Hill, KS, passed away on Dec 29, 2020, in Wellsville, KS. The Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Antioch Cemetery, Spring Hill, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church, Spring Hill, KS. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Lenora was born in Joplin, MO, on July 7, 1921, to George and Ollie McGonagle. She grew up in MO. Lenora married Randall Fruit, Sr. and they moved to CA. Later the Fruits returned to Antioch, KS. Lenora loved to garden, sing and play the guitar. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Spring Hill, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, a daughter, Joyce A Fruit, an infant son and 2 grandchildren. Lenora is survived by her children; Randy Fruit (Virginia) Spring Hill, KS, Ronald Fruit, Gardner, KS, Joan Cisneros, Gardner, KS; 7 Grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her friends and family.
