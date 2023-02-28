1926-2023
Leo Gray, age 96, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home.
1926-2023
Leo Gray, age 96, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home.
Leo was born October 26, 1926, in Kansas City, Kansas. He was the son of Clarence Arthur and Iva Furn (Taylor) Gray. He grew up in Paola and attended Paola schools. He graduated from Paola High School in 1944.
Leo and Joe Ann Blackmon were married February 10, 1949, in Iola, Kansas. They made their home in Osawatomie and moved to Paola in 1954. They became the parents of two sons.
He served his country with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in El Paso, Texas. He was honorably discharged in 1953.
He sold cars for Jack Rhea Ford from the 1950s to the early 1980s. He also was co-owner of Red Apple Orchard from 1962 to 1981. After retirement, he worked for John Nash Ford for several years. He founded Gray Discount Liquor in Osawatomie with his sons which opened in 2013.
Leo's hobbies included going to the horse races, playing Poker, working in the garden, and maintaining a meticulous yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister who died in infancy.
He is survived by his wife Joe Ann of the home; sons Steve (Debbie) of Paola and Stan (Janette) of Paola; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the Miami County Cancer Foundation and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.