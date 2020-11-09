Leon Fortney, 86, died of natural causes, November 3, 2020, at St. Luke’s South Hospital. He was born December 7, 1933, in Brashear, MO, the son William R. Fortney and Dorothy Perkins Fortney.
He graduated from Kirksville Senior High, class of 1951. He joined the US Navy in 1952. Leon was the owner of Overland Cabinet Company for 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 250. He loved spending time with his family, traveling, reading, fishing, and hunting. He was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sharon K. Austin. Surviving are his daughters Debbie Fortney (Warren Gould), Tammy Hart (John Hart), and Cindy Fortney, one sister, Carolyn Fortney, one sister-in-law, Sharon Phenicie, three grandchildren (Shawn, Cody, Lacy), two great-grandchildren (Josh, Damien), along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5 South 8th St. Louisburg, KS 66053
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.