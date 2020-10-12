Leon Knight

Leon Lynn Knight, age 70, of Greeley, KS, passed away October 7, 2020, at the Olathe Health Hospice House in Olathe, KS.
Leon was born August 16, 1950, in Paola, KS, the son of John A. and Amanda Marie Knight.
He graduated from Louisburg High School in 1968. After graduating high school he held several odd end jobs, was a sod jockey, and eventually went into management.
In 2002 he started “getting aquatinted” with his partner, Pauline Phillips. He was a member of the Bucyrus Methodist Church. Leon was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan as he was a season ticket holder for more than 20 years. He loved to watch the Kansas City Royals and his grandson, Jackson, play baseball. He also enjoyed attending the Cadmus dances on Friday nights, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. However, his favorite pass time was flirting with the ladies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Marie Knight, 3 brothers, Kenneth Prettyman, Delbert Prettyman and John Knight, Jr.
He is survived by his partner, Pauline, of 18 years, children, Joe Knight, Jesse Knight, Jenna Knight, Shanna Stewart, Kristyn White, Pam Minton, and Paula Jean Wilson, brother, Gerald Prettyman and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Bucyrus Methodist Church.
