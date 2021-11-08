1936-2021
Leona Pearl Morlan, 85, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Olathe Hospice Facility.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Hodges Cemetery, rural Paola, Kansas.
Leona was born Sunday, February 9, 1936, in Plattsburg, MO, the daughter of William Luther Benton and Leona Opal (Underwood) Curl.
She was united in marriage to Jerry Morlan on May 2, 1970. They made their home in Kansas City, Kansas. They moved to Paola in 1983.
Leona worked in the meat department for 13 years at various grocery stores including the Gem Store in Lenexa and a grocery store in Belton, MO.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, and gardening. Lovingly known as "Ma" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she would do anything for them. She loved the casino and playing the Kansas Lottery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her grandson Isaac Max Benton Morgan, three sisters Annalee Fowler, Billie Delaney, and Drinda Aldridge, and two brothers Bobby Curl and Paul Curl.
Survivors include daughter Jacqueline Morgan of Paola; her sister Nancy Coleman of West Virginia; her brother Norman Curl of Pomona; 3 grandchildren Leonae DeLaTorre (Angelo), Nicole Dickinson (Brad), and Jessica Snyder; 8 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Olathe Hospice House c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Leona’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
