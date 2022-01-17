1936-2022
Leona Jeanett Rentz passed away January 11, 2022, at the Olathe Hospice House.
She was born on the family farm south of Cushing, Oklahoma, in Lincoln County on December 16, 1935, to Henry and Martha (Niemeyer) Lohaus. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith on January 12, 1936, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cushing.
She attended rural grade schools in Lincoln and Payne Counties in Oklahoma. On June 5, 1949, she confirmed her faith at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cushing. In September 1950, she moved with her family to a farm northwest of Paola, Kansas. She attended Paola High School.
On February 1, 1953, she was married to Arnold Rentz at First Lutheran Church in Paola. Their married life was spent in the Paola area except for a short time in Florence, Colorado, and Appleton, City, Missouri. They became the parents of three children.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church where she was involved in various activities. She served in the Sunday School program for 45 years, first as a teacher and then as the Sunday School Superintendent. For several years she wrote and directed the Children's Christmas Eve Service, on occasion writing a song to fit in the service.
Her hobbies were crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and cross stitching. The hum of the sewing machine was her sedative on a bad day.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband who died on September 28, 2015, an infant sister, three brothers Lawrence, Martin, and Walter Lohaus, and one granddaughter Brenda Chronister.
She is survived by her three children Dennis Rentz (Kim) and Jane Chronister (Rick) both of Paola and Connie Brand (Paul) of Shawnee, KS; four granddaughters Brigette McIntire (Tim) of Paola, April Bysfield (Matt) of Firestone, CO, Brook Rentz (Kevin) of Bonner Springs and Erica Brand of Concordia, KS; three great grandchildren Keira McIntire, Mason Scioli-McIntire, and Elijah Bysfield; one brother Richard Karl Lohaus of Paola; two sisters Henryetta Sander of Elsmore, KS and Katherine Parker of Cushing, OK; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral 10:30 a.m. 1/18/2022 at Paola First Lutheran Church. Burial Miami Memorial Gardens. Memorials to First Lutheran Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
