Leonard "Bud" Bussell, 89, rural Osawatomie, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born to Clyde and Olive (Haney) Bussell on January 3, 1934, in Osawatomie, Kansas. He graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1952.
After high school he was a rural carrier sub and farmed. He worked for Walters Foundations and J & J Metal in Paola. He retired from J & J Metal in 1999.
Bud served in the Army National Guard Reserves for 20 years.
He liked to coyote hunt and often took the kids and grandkids along. He had special nicknames for all the grandkids. He liked to have a big garden every year and sometimes had two.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters Joy Fisher, Josephine Bussell, and Ella Loree Morris.
He is survived by his wife Ruby of the home; three step-children Helen Morrison of Osawatomie, Carolyn Purvis of Belton, MO, and Jim VanLoenen of Lane, KS; 8 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials are to Good Shepherd Hospice and can be sent to Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS.
