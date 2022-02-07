Leonard L. Slyter of Preston died at his home on Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was 88.
Leonard was born November 13, 1933, in Fontana, Kansas, the son of Elmer and Anna Rodewald Slyter and grew up on a farm near Paola, Kansas. At Paola High School he excelled in sports and earned the nickname "Bambi" because of his speed on the track.
He graduated from Kansas State University and then served two years in the U.S. Army. Part of his service was spent in Germany where he purchased his first car, a VW Beetle. Following his release from active duty he returned to his studies, first at the University of Missouri and then receiving his doctorate in animal nutrition from North Carolina State College of Agriculture and Engineering. He married the love of his life Dolores Reifel Slyter in 1958.
After two years of post-graduate studies at the University of Illinois, Leonard worked as a microbiologist focusing on ruminant nutrition at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Beltsville, Maryland. He retired in 1997 and moved to Preston to return to his farming roots with his wife, Dolores Reifel Slyter.
Leonard served as an active volunteer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston. He also served in various positions during his membership at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Greenbelt, Maryland, where he and Dolores resided for 30 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Susan Slyter of Preston and Sandra Szilasi, her husband, William and son William (Billy) of Holmdel, New Jersey. He also is survived by one sister, Lois Moore and her husband Ted of Paola, Kansas and 2 sister-in-laws, Ruth Slyter of Topeka, Kansas and Hazel Slyter of Augusta, Kansas. His siblings Damon, Ray and Maxine preceded him in death.
Funeral service was held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday February 2, 2022, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston, Maryland. Burial was private.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 242 Main Street, Preston, MD 21655
