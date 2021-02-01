Leonard Lee Windler, age 90, of Spring Hill, Kansas, formerly of the Block Community in rural Paola, Kansas, passed away January 29, 2021, at The Blackhawk Assisted Living Facility in Spring Hill.
Leonard was born November 8, 1930, at Paola. He was the son of Harold Henry and Lena (Prothe) Windler. He grew up in the Block Community and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1948.
He was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Minden on November 15, 1953, in Block. They made their home in Block and became the parents of four children.
Leonard was a farmer for many years. He raised cattle and harvested corn, wheat, beans, and milo. He also was a truck driver for Fordyce Concrete for approximately 27 years, retiring at the age of 57. With what little spare time he had, he hunted pheasant and quail.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Block Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley who died September 24, 2007, and a sister Frances Hoover.
He is survived by his children Loren Windler (Debbie) of Paola, Stan Windler of Osawatomie, Linda Oberheide (Mike) of Osawatomie, and Steve Windler (Penny) of Paola; 8 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two sisters Wilda Bunch (Emerson) of LaCygne, KS and Donna Brooks (Kenneth) of Pittsburg; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Block Church, rural Paola with graveside at 2:30 p.m. Memorials are to the church and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
