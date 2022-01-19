Leota Irene Schneider, age 83, Mound City, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022.
She was born in Whiting, Kansas, on March 19, 1938, the daughter of Stanley and Irene Andrick Knutsen. She graduated from Whiting High School. She was united in marriage to Ralph A. Schneider on September 1965 in Topeka, Kansas. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Deloris Smith. Leota is survived by her husband Ralph, four children, Scott Schneider and wife Danna, Todd Schneider and wife Tracy, Jeff Schneider and wife Susan, and Tara Holt and husband Bryan, eighteen grandchildren Cameron, Caitlyn, Cale, Carter, Blaise, Aidan, Giavona, Celeste, Connor, Landon, Anna, Truman, Kolbe, Andrew, Gabriel, Xavier, Claire and Eli and two great grandchildren, Catherine and Henry.
Leota will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Private family Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be live streamed 3 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Search You Tube Sacred Heart Church, Mound City. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed 10 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022.
Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Church. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
