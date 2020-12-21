Leroy Martin Elliott, 75, Paola, KS, died Dec. 20th, 2020. Graveside Service Saturday December 26th at the Paola Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Leroy was born April 16th, 1945, in Smith Nursing Home in Paola, KS, to Paul Albert Elliott and Frances Viola Debrick Elliott. Leroy was the oldest for 4 children.
Leroy attended Paola Schools, Spring Hill Schools, and First Lutheran Parochial School. He graduated from Paola High School in 1963. Leroy joined the National Guard in 1965. He was activated to the U.S. Army in 1968 and was sent to Vietnam. He served in the Mobile Riverine Force. He was wounded on Easter Sunday 1969 and was honorably discharged. As Leroy recovered from his injuries he graduated from CMSU with a BS in Industrial Technology and a MS in Industrial Management.
Leroy was married to Margie Jones Elliott in 1965. They had two sons, Phillip & Justin. Leroy was very involved with the boys’ scouting experiences as a scout leader and attended every campout, summer camp, and high adventure camps with the boys. He was very proud that both boys earned the rank of Eagle.
Leroy loved outdoor activities and shared those experiences with anyone he could. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, horseman, and small farm enthusiast. He provided his family with a great rural lifestyle on his small Paola farm in which he lived for 50 years. Later in life he loved riding his motorcycle and attending motorcycle rallies all over the country. He rode his motorcycle to all 48 continental U.S. states and enjoyed the people and places he encountered on these trips.
Leroy was also very active in the community serving 12 years on the Paola School Board. He also served as an American Legion Post Commander, Charter Member and First Director for the Paola Legion Riders, founding member and first President of the Miami County Cancer Foundation and served 10 years as a Board of Trustee member for the Elizabeth Layton Center.
Leroy is survived by his sons and their spouses Phil and Melissa Elliott, Justin and Melanie Elliott; the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Devin, Lance, Maiya, and Dawson; brothers and their spouses Richard and Rose Elliott and Gary and Terry Elliott.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sharen Elliott Render.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, Kansas 66071
To leave a special memory or to leave condolences please go to the share memory tab on DengelMortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.