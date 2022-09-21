1929-2022
Leslie E. Reinier, formerly of Greeley, Kansas, passed away September 3, 2022, surrounded by family.
Les was born June 16, 1929, to Noah and Lola Reinier, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He graduated from Agency High School before joining the United States Air Force in 1948. He served his country for 21 years of active duty service, including the Korean War, and additional years in a Civil Service position with the Air Force. After moving to Kansas, he worked at Gulf & Western and Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant until he retired.
Les married Myra Jean Morlan in Urbana, Illinois, in 1950 and they shared 70 years before Jean passed away in 2020. Together they raised a family and served their country. Survivors include daughters, Pat Reid (Wayne) of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Linda Lynch (Jerry) of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Teresa Kellerman (Dan) of Scranton, Kansas, and Karen Arnold (Larry) of Urbandale, Iowa, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister, Rose Mary Moyer, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Les loved to hunt and to fish, but above all loved his family. He was an amazing father, devoted husband, exemplary grandfather, and loyal friend to countless people. He was active in the Lane community and Lane Methodist Church for decades.
Les was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his parents, an infant daughter, Cheryl, and 8 of his 9 siblings.
Per his wishes, Les was cremated. The family will receive visitors at the Lane Methodist Church in Lane, Kansas on October 1, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. A private family service will be held afterward.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lane Methodist Church in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, Ks, 66071.
