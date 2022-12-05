Lester E. Young, the son of Ernest R. and Thelma E. Young, was born July 12, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, and passed away on November 27, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East, Lincoln, NE at the age of 83 years, 4 months, and 15 days.
Lester grew up in Osawatomie, KS, graduating from Osawatomie High School. He then attended Southwestern College in Winfield, KS, graduating with a BA Degree in Business.
Lester served with the US Army from 1958 until 1964. He was stationed in Korea from 1958 until 1960 and attained the rank of Sp-4.
Lester worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital from 1961 until 1966 and later at the Winfield State Hospital from 1966-1971 as an orderly. He then was the administrator at the Belleview Manor Nursing Home in Belleville, KS from 1971 until 1981. From 1981 until 1992, he was the administrator at the Enterprise Nursing Home in Enterprise, KS.
Lester was a funeral director with Roselawn Mortuary in Salina, Kansas, for a time and later worked at Wal-Mart in Salina and Concordia, Kansas. He returned to Belleville, KS in 2016 to be near family.
He was united in marriage to Linda Carol James and to this union one daughter was born, Sandra Kay. He later was united in marriage to Annabelle Simon and children, Shellie and Mike joined the family.
Lester was a member of the Kiwanis in Belleville, the Lions Club in Enterprise, KS, the Elks in Belleville and Abilene, KS, and was a member of the
Kansas Professional Nursing Home Administrator Association from 1971 until 1992.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Thelma Young; wife Annabelle; great grandson, Owen James; and one brother, Charles Landers
Lester is survived by his children, Sandra Kay (Chris) DeFazio of Wellsville, KS, Mike (Sandy) Cole of Belleville, KS, and Shellie Williams of Belleville, KS; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; Special Friend, Delores Whiteman of Winfield, KS; one brother, Larry O. Young of California, and one sister Shirley Whitaker of Stover, MO; other relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Golden Bell Haven, Belleville, KS from 1 PM until 3 PM. The family will greet friends and a register book will be available to sign.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS.
Memorials are suggested to Church People Concerned (Golden Bell Haven).
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.