Lester E. Young, the son of Ernest R. and Thelma E. Young, was born July 12, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, and passed away on November 27, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East, Lincoln, NE at the age of 83 years, 4 months, and 15 days.

Lester grew up in Osawatomie, KS, graduating from Osawatomie High School. He then attended Southwestern College in Winfield, KS, graduating with a BA Degree in Business.

