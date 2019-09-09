Letha F. Schmitz Kwasney, age 79, of Olathe, KS formerly of Mound City, KSs passed Tuesday September 3, 2019.
Funeral service 1 pm Friday September 6, 2019 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation from 12 noon until service time at Chapel. Contributions suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences can be left at http://www.schneiderfunerals.com
