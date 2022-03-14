Lewis Nichols Lee, age 89, La Cygne, Kansas passed away Friday, March 11, 2022.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial in East Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the La Cygne Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to PVHS Athletics. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
