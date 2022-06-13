“Libby” (Mary Elizabeth) Adams passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Libby was born on June 14, 1938, and raised in Parma, Ohio, the daughter of Louis and Gladys (Vernon) Taliak.
Libby was married to her loving husband of 61 years, David Adams, on May 20, 1961, in Meadville, Pennsylvania. They met while attending Allegheny College. They were long-time residents and raised their family in Overland Park before moving to Paola, nearly 20 years ago.
Libby’s passion and profession was teaching. She was an educator for 33 years, most of that time as an elementary teacher for the Kansas City Missouri School District and then as a computer resource teacher and division coordinator for the KCMO schools.
She was an avid reader and an extreme sports fanatic, cheering for her grandkids’ teams along with the Chiefs, the Royals, Jayhawk Basketball, NASCAR, Sporting KC, golf and even roller derby which she competed in during her youth along with a number of other sports and academic pursuits.
Survivors include her husband, Dave; children Steve Adams (Shari) of Overland Park, Sharon Adams of Paola, Craig Adams of Estes Park, CO, Deb Morrison (Justin) of Fort Collins, CO; her sister Peggy Collins of Scottsdale, AZ; her grandchildren Megan, Tom, Emerson and Dylan and her great granddaughter, Mari, and many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Miami County Cancer Foundation which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Libby’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
