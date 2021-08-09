Lila Victoria Conner, 82, of Ottawa died August 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Loren Conner and her siblings. She is survived by her children: Penny, Rick, and Mike of Ottawa; Danny of Paola, and Vickie of Spring Hill; as well as 5 women she helped raise; and 44 grandchildren.
Visitation is 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Ottawa.
