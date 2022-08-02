Linda Kay Chartier, 79, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Tall Grass Creek Senior Living Community Overland Park after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Dengel & Son Mortuary, Paola, Kansas. Friends may call between 1 and 2 p.m. Friday.
Linda was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 6, 1942, to Emmor Jeremiah Lewis and Mary Juanita Lewis. She grew up in Paola, graduating from Paola High School in 1961 and the University of Kansas in 1965 with a Bachelors of Education. She began teaching fourth grade in the Olathe schools and met Gene P. Chartier, whom she married on Aug. 5, 1967. They subsequently moved to Leawood.
Linda was an active member in Johnson County Young Matrons, P.E.O., and Daughters of the American Revolution in addition to her volunteer work at Children’s Mercy Hospital - Cardiac Board. She was also involved in many book clubs and social organizations. She was passionate about working with children as was depicted in her many years of volunteer work at Hallmark Kaleidoscope and teaching.
Linda and Gene toured extensively through Europe and the Middle East and visited her brother (and his family) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Bogota, Colombia. She also enjoyed traveling with Gene on business and spending winters in Arizona.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gene P. Chartier, and her brothers Jerry (Lassie) Lewis and William (Susie) Lewis and their families.
Linda’s gentle soul and loving heart were felt by everyone who knew her. She was a true reflection of Christ’s love
