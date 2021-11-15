Linda Kay Trimiar, age 69, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away November 11, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
