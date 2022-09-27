1955-2022
Linda Marie Koechner, 66, of rural Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
1955-2022
Linda Marie Koechner, 66, of rural Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 pm, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Wagstaff Cemetery,
Family will meet with friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS, 66053.
Memorial contributions are to donors' charity of choice and can be sent to the mortuary.
Linda was born Wednesday, November 23, 1955, in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Roy Earl and Netta (Smith) Garner. She graduated from Blue Valley High School in 1973.
Linda was united in marriage to Robert "Gene" Koechner October 19, 1975, in Stanley, KS.
Sewing, canning, and gardening vegetables and flowers were included in her hobbies. Her canine companion was Menu. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Terry Garner.
Survivors include her husband Gene of the home; two daughters Tiffanie Rose of Gardner, KS and Angela (Joshua) Bishop of Louisburg; her sister Sue Rathbone of Loxahatchee, FL; 6 grandchildren Bailey, Caylor, Cody, Chloe, Taylor, and Gracie; 2 great grandchildren Kyler and Haisley; many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Linda's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.