1948-2022
Linda S. McClanahan, 74, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Olathe Hospice House.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071 with graveside services following at 2:30 p.m. at Paola Cemetery, Paola, Kansas.
Linda was born Thursday, January 1, 1948, in Carthage, MO, the daughter of William Raymond and Marjorie (Sparks) Bowen.
Linda was married to David Walker in 1966 at Fort Scott, Kansas. They became the parents of two children Don and Kim. Their marriage ended in divorce. Linda and David remained friends until his passing 1983.
Linda was united in marriage to Thomas McClanahan on June 8, 1996, in Norman, Oklahoma.
She worked at Walmart in Paola for 30 years in various positions and made many life-long friends. She had also worked at Skill Path in Mission, Kansas.
She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was notorious for spoiling her canine companions Molly and Buddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Thomas McClanahan.
Survivors include her daughter Kim (Rick) Palmer; son Don (Tina) Walker; two step-daughters Cindy Behrman and Debbie (Mike) Guzman; two brothers Bill (Barbara) Bowen and Jim (Pam) Bowen; 6 grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; and 3 step great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Olathe Hospice House or Miami County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
