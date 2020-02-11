Linda Lou McDaniel-Williams, age 72, of Osawatomie, KS, died January 24, 2020, at Saint Luke’s Hospital.
There will be a memorial service from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Cross Point Church in Paola, KS.
A memorial has been set up at First Option Bank under Linda McDaniel- Williams Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home
