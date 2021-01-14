1947-2021
Linda S. Mundell, 73, Ottawa, KS, formerly of Paola, passed away January 13, 2021 at Ruble Ranch, Overbrook, KS. She is survived by her son Brian Tawney of Ottawa.
Burial will be in the Osawatomie Cemetery, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl Street, Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
