1961-2022
Lisa Marie (Smith) Updike, 60, Paola, KS, died January 21, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center. Services are pending at this time but will be posted at www.dengelmortuary.com when determined.
Survivors include her daughter Madison Updike, son Garrett Mitchell, mother Marilyn Smith, two brothers, and other relatives.
She graduated from Paola High School in 1979.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
