1941-2022
Lisle Gerald Schrecengost, 80, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary/Crematory, Paola Chapel, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. A memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Overland Park Arboretum which can be sent c/o the funeral home.
Lisle was born Monday, November 3, 1941, in Rockville, PA, the son of Ellsworth Ross "E. R." and Janet Faith (Miller) Schrecengost.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Homer Schrecengost.
Survivors include his wife Linda of the home; two daughters Amber (Fred) Moreau of Louisburg and Jana (Jason) Bickel of Cypress, TX; his brother Lloyd (Rosemary) Schrecengost of Frewsburg, NY; 4 grandchildren Ashley and Freddy Moreau and Jason Jr. and Jaxon Bickel; many other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.