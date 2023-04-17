1939-2023
Lois Ann Holtz, 83, of Paola, passed away April 12, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House.
She was born on April 15, 1939, to Raymond and Ester (Strom) Gentry at Mervin, Missouri. She grew up in Drexel, Missouri, and graduated from Drexel High School in 1957.
Lois worked as a cook for Windy Acres, Ponchos, and then Paola school district. She retired from the Paola school district in 2014.
On June 8, 1957, she married Norman L. Holtz at Pilgar, Nebraska. Lois and Norman made their home in Paola and became the parents of three children.
Lois had many hobbies including gardening, cooking, and walking. She liked to be outside enjoying nature. Most of all, Lois enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Block Trinity Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, parents, daughter Norma Lorraine Holtz, sisters Betty Morgan-Hatch and Zelma Gentry, and brothers Kenny and Corky Gentry.
Lois is survived by her daughter Sheryl Holtz (Richard) of Shawnee; son George R. Holtz (Pam) of Paola; four grandchildren Alyssa Bartels (Colton), Kayla Massey (Jimmy), Lindsey Holtz, and Zach Holtz; three great grandchildren Everly Massey, Brooks Massey, and Evelyn Holtz; sisters Opal Foster of St. Marys, KS, Carolyn Rosco and Sandra Gentry both of Liberty, MO; brother George Gentry of Paola; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m, Monday, April 17, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Burial will take place in Miami Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Olathe Hospice House and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
