Lois Mae Dorsett, 91, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
She resided near family at Vintage Park of Osawatomie, KS. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be delayed until a safer time. Memorial gifts may be sent to a charity she favored, UMCOR.org, a United Methodist International Relief Fund for poverty and human suffering.
Lois was born in Wakita, OK, to Harold D. and Lottie V. (Webb) Walker who preceded her in death. In 1948, she married Billie L. Dorsett and remained married until his death in March 2018. Lois was also preceded in death by baby Clark D. Dorsett and brother H. Dale Walker. Her surviving sister, Donna L. Goodrick, lives in Hutchinson, KS. Surviving children are Lindell R. Dorsett of Mount Dora, FL, Linda K. Ferdowsian of Eugene, OR, and David L. Dorsett of Kalispell, MT, and Jeffrey D. Dorsett of Osawatomie, KS, along with eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Lois and husband Bill were longtime residents of Tulsa, OK, and were members of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. She then joined Osawatomie United Methodist Church after moving to Miami County. Both graduated from Lamont, OK, high school and attended Northern Oklahoma College. Her passions were people and her faith. After moving to assisted living in Kansas she remained in contact with her many friends. Despite faltering eyesight, she maintained her daily devotions with a large print Bible in which she wrote her thoughts. She was ready for Heaven as the Lord gently took her.
