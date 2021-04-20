Lois Metcalf, 85, Paola, KS passed peacefully into God’s care on March 7, 2021, at Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center in Lincoln, NE, with family having personal time with her before her passing.
The oldest of 4 children, Lois was born August 28, 1935, in Granby, MO, to Ralph and Lois Davis Dahnke. She graduated from Granby High School in 1953. The class was very close and have held class reunions for 66 years, missing only last year because of Covid-19. Lois considered her class of 1953 a “class like no other.” She said “the class is permanently bonded together for all time and eternity.” They are a “family, a very special family.” After graduation Lois went to work in Joplin, MO, and later moved and worked in Kansas City, MO. She met A.D. Metcalf of Crane, MO, on a blind date and was united in marriage on November 24, 1955. A.D. and Lois celebrated 56 years of marriage until A.D.’s passing in 2011. They were the proud parents of two children. The family lived in Overland Park, KS, until moving to the farm in rural Richland Township in Miami County in 1962.
Lois was a member of the Granby United Methodist Church and later the Paola United Methodist Church. She participated in the church reading program, reading 20 books a year and finished over 200 books.
Upon turning 50 she decided to go back to school and enrolled with Fort Scott Community College. In May of 1988 she graduated with all her immediate family attending the graduation. Lois worked in Paola, KS for Farm Bureau in the claims department and retired in 2000 after 35 years.
Proceeding her in death were her parents Ralph and Lois, husband A.D., sister Judith Dahnke and half brother R.L. Dahnke.
Those left to cherish her memory include son Bill Metcalf (Jayne) of Rockdale, TX, daughter Cheryl Metcalf Ladd (Donn) of Lincoln, NE; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters Sherry Perkins of Granby, MO; Anita Reed of Neosho, MO; a large extended family, and numerous close friends.
With Covid-19 still present in most communities the family will be have a Celebration of Life later this summer in Granby, MO.
Memorials are suggested to Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center of Lincoln, NE; St. Croix Hospice Care of Lincoln, NE or to charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.