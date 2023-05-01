Lois Russell, 85, of Spring Hill, KS, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5th, at 10 a.m. at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 13310 S. Black Bob, Olathe, KS 66062, with funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Private burial service will follow at Olathe Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the New Hope PCA Missions Fund; 13310 S. Black Bob Road, Olathe, KS 66062.
Lois was born February 21, 1938 to Lester and Mary (Hemphill) Hackerott. She grew up on a family farm west of 135th & Quivira Road and attended a one-room school on that corner called Pleasant Ridge. She attended Countryside School and graduated from John P. St. John Memorial High School, Olathe in 1956. She received an associates degree in secretarial science from CMSU, Warrensburg, MO.
Lois married Roger N. Russell, son of George and Evelyn Russell (Bonita, KS), on September 14, 1958 at First United Presbyterian Church, Olathe. They made their home in Olathe and Lois worked for McGee Abstract Company and transcribed shorthand notes for court reporters in JoCo.
Their son, Randolph (Randy), was born on June 30, 1961. The family moved to a rural home near 137th & Quivira Road. A daughter, Carol, joined the family March 28,1967 and a son, Stephen, was born June 20, 1969. Stephen died June 21, 1969.
Lois was a charter member of New Hope PCA Church, Olathe. She treasured her relationship with Jesus Christ and loved her Church family. She taught Sunday school classes, served in fellowship, greeting, food ministry, women’s Bible studies, and women’s WIC groups. She was also very active in Bible Study Fellowship, serving as a discussion leader for nine years.
She loved spending time with her family and had fun sharing her skills of baking, cooking, sewing, and gardening with her kids and grandkids. She especially liked being outside, bird watching, growing flowers, and even mowing. She was involved in 4-H for most of her life from local clubs to helping at the JoCo Fair. She was a Golden Girl in chapter FL of P.E.O., Olathe and served on the JoCo Extension Council.
Lois and her husband owned & operated Roger’s Hair Salon in Olathe for decades. Later in life, they owned a craft business called Petals-n-Pots, making & selling home decor at craft shows in KS and MO.
In 2009, Lois was diagnosed with MDS, a bone marrow cancer. She was blessed to live a full life beyond her prognosis until a recent progression to AML. She gave all glory to God for the gift of extra years. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Olathe Cancer Center for their many years of loving care.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Roger Russell; two sons, Randy Russell & Stephen Russell; brother, Dale Hackerott, and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter Carol Russell Lang (David) of Bucyrus; daughter-in-law Kristy Russell (Randy) of Gardner; grandchildren Hannah Flentie (Dustin), Emily Sterczala (Adam), Sarah Russell, Elijah Russell, Leah Russell, and Elizabeth Lang; great-grandson Judah Flentie; sister Judith McKee; sister-in law Patty Russell, and many nieces and nephews. Her 2nd great-grandson is expected in a few weeks.
For more, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.