1949-2023
Lonnie Ray Boyd, 73, of Linn Valley, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at KPC Promise Hospital of Overland Park.
Lonnie was born on October 7, 1949, in Wyandotte County, Kansas, to Kenneth Robert and Audrey Mae Boyd, the second of their five children.
He graduated from Washington High School as a national merit scholar and attended the University of Kansas on full scholarship, where he met his wife Dorothy. They were married on August 24, 1968. They raised three children, Kenneth, Patience, and Merrilyn in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
Lonnie started his career with Social Security as a claims authorizer in 1978, quickly working his way up the ladder to an executive position. Recognized nationally for his contributions to the design of social security’s phone system, he retired as the Midwest Regional Teleservice Director in 2012.
Lonnie’s giving nature was also exemplified through his involvement in church, serving in many positions over the years including working with children, leading small groups, guest preaching and serving as a deacon.
Lonnie is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy Boyd, his children Kenneth Boyd, Patience Boyd all of Linn Valley, and Merrilyn Shobe (Martin) of Overland Park; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by all four of his siblings, Gary Boyd (Khan) of Nevada, Judy Niermann of Virginia, Michael Boyd (Tracy) of Missouri, and Karen Boyd of North Carolina, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends are encouraged to attend his remembrance service at Lighthouse Presbyterian Church in Paola on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., immediately followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Lonnie can be made to Harvesters, online at https://www.harvesters.org/how-to-help/donate or sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N Pearl Street, Paola KS, 66071.
