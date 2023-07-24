October 12, 1964 — July 18, 2023
After a hard-fought battle with glioblastoma, Lora Sue Barnett Hudson, born October 12, 1964, at 6:44 p.m., ran into the arms of Jesus at 9:30 p.m. on July 18, 2023.
She was preceded in death by all her grandmothers and grandfathers. She was also preceded in death by her dad, Jerry W. Barnett.
She leaves behind to follow her, 2 children. Daughter Samantha Sosa (Gabe) of Nashville, TN, and Tanner Hudson of Trenton, MO, granddaughter Sophia, her mother-in-law, Dorothy Hudson of Trenton, MO, her mother Linda Barnett of Independence, MO, and her father, Stephen Hink (Sen) of North Carolina, two half sisters Kim and Tina, plus her aunt and uncle, Ron and Becky Hook of Lenexa, KS, and an uncle Stewart Hink (Barbara) of Louisburg, KS, along with many cousins scattered throughout the country. Last but certainly not least, her partner and love of her life, Scott Roberson, mother-in-law, Alice Roberson, stepson Zane Roberson and sister-in-law Susan Metcalf, all of Kansas City, KS.
Lora was a graduate of Excelsior Springs H.S. and William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, as well as obtaining her master’s degree in early childhood development at NW MO State University, Maryville, MO. She taught in the public school system for 30 years, spending most of these years teaching preschool. While still teaching she also became affiliated as an adjunct professor at Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO. While still teaching and after her retirement she did this work for 15 years.
Lora is a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church of KC, KS. She began her life as a catholic at Queen of the Holy Rosary, Overland Park, KS.
Lora has spent most of her life working with little children. She loved each and every one of them and she taught enough years that she got to teach for her former student’s children too. She was very instrumental in getting the new preschool addition to Rissler Elementary both in meeting with the architect and showing her ideas on paper and also involved in meetings with the governor to obtain the funding.
When God picked out a soul from Heaven to put in that tiny child in her mother’s womb, he picked out the best of the best. Fly away little girl and be free from this earth and the pain you went through. Lora’s services and a celebration of her life will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church (7023 W 71st Street Overland Park, KS 66204) on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lora's honor to St. Luke's Hospice House.
