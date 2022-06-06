1939-2022
Loren Arnold Herrs, 83, Paola, KS, died June 3, 2022 at Miami County Medical Center.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Block Community.
Survivors: wife Barbara, son David, and daughter Beth.
Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Block Community, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
