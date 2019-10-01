Lorraine Kramer

Lorraine Kathryn “Lori” Kramer age 90 of Osawatomie, KS died Monday September 30, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.
Lori was born November 3, 1928 in Melvern, KS. She was the third of four children born to Harry and Mable (Flickenger) Thompson. She grew up in the Melvern area. She attended Lyndon High School.
On July 9th, 1946, Lori and Eugene Kramer were united in marriage in Ottawa, KS. Together they had five children, Janice, Mary, Michael, Carl and Barbara. They made their home in Osawatomie, Kansas.
Lori was a house wife most of her life but she did work outside of the home. She worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital, Weaver’s Furniture, Dairy King and A&W all in Osawatomie. Lori also bartended at the Eagle’s in Paola.
Her hobbies include playing cards, going out to eat, tube painting and BINGO. In her younger years she bowled a lot. She was a member of the Eagle’s Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. Lori was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years Eugene of the home, children, Janice Elliott of Golden, MO, Mary Ticknor of Kansas City, MO, Michael Kramer of Osawatomie, KS, Carl Kramer of Wichita, KS and Barbara Brocker of Fontana, KS, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way and one great great grandchild on the way.
No formal services are planned at this time. Memorials are to the American Diabetes Association and may be sent c/o the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
