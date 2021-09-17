Louis Edward Davis, 57, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away September 13, 2021.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the First Baptist Church 406 S. Vine Street Louisburg, Kansas 66053. Funeral service: 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at the church. Burial: Louisburg Cemetery.
Louis Edward Davis made the world a bit brighter on February 14, 1964, when he was born in Davis County, Iowa to Bonnie Lou (Kirby) Davis and Charles “Charlie” Austin Davis.
Lou kept teachers at Davis County Schools in Bloomfield, Iowa on their toes, graduating as a proud member of the class of 1982. He attended Indian Hills Community College in Centerville, Iowa and then traveled south to Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri to complete his bachelor’s degree in accounting. He graduated in 1987.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Group in Kansas City, Kansas was lucky to add Lou to their staff in 1987. With diligence, he worked his way up to Senior Premium Auditor. Lou met his wife, Vicky (Roberts) Davis at Liberty Mutual and the two were married on July 28, 1990 at First Baptist Church in Louisburg, Kansas. The two shared 31 years together and welcomed, loved, embraced, and had high expectations for their five children and, later, their spouses: Cole (Danielle) Davis, Emily (Andrew) Pollard, Erin Davis, Clay Davis, and Ellie Davis.
When he wasn’t tending to his farm, Lou enjoyed grabbing breakfast on Saturdays at Miss B’s and laughing with and teasing family and friends around a good bonfire. His heart and his alliances were divided between the Iowa Hawkeyes (Go Hawks!) and Kansas State (EMAW). Sundays brought a time to spend worshiping, and then cheering on his favorite NASCAR drivers or the Kansas City Chiefs, then finishing up with a joy-filled family dinner. The most meaningful and proudest pastime, though - the one that filled his heart to overflowing - was following his kids’ various pursuits and passions.
After Louisburg became home several decades ago, Lou put his fiercely loyal heart to use and gave to the community that would help him raise his family by selflessly serving on various boards at Louisburg First Baptist, sharing his vast wisdom on the Louisburg USD416 school board for 12 years, and proudly driving the LHS athletic teams on many trips.
Lou was excited to retire from Liberty Mutual Insurance Group in August of 2021 after 34 years with the company. Because “everyday is Saturday when you’re retired,” Lou planned to spend his days traveling to livestock auctions, working on his farm, obtaining his first passport, pursuing new hobbies and continuing to support Louisburg schools by driving buses.
While Lou’s family did not get nearly enough time to learn from, grow with, and love him here on Earth, they are finding peace in knowing he is already having beautiful moments with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as celebrating a heavenly reunion with his parents Bonnie and Charlie Davis, brothers Gilbert Davis, Scott Davis, and William “Willie” Davis. The gift he gave in leaving a legacy of service, kindness, and integrity is one that will live on in the community that welcomed his very family so many years ago. Loving him, missing him, and rejoicing for him are his wife Vicky of the home, Cole (Danielle) of Louisburg, Emily (Andrew) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Erin of Abilene, Texas, Clay of the home, and Ellie of the home. Other family members include brother Russell “Rusty” Davis of Moulton, Iowa and Peggy (Davis) Spaw of Des Moines, Iowa as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
While flowers are lovely, please consider sending donations to Landmark National Bank in Louisburg, Kansas for the Elizabeth Davis Educational Fund.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
