Louis Schuknecht

Louis F. Schuknecht of Hoyt, KS, passed away February 29, 2020.
Born August 1, 1938, in Greeley, KS, to Henry & Edna Schuknecht (deceased), survived by former spouse Charlotte Goodin, his sisters; Marie Debrick (Fred Helm) Betty Miller (Jim), 3 Sons; Troy, Todd, Tim (Marie) 3 grandchildren; Troy Jr. Schuknecht, Hunter Schuknecht, Tyler Schuknecht, 1 great-granddaughter Emma.
Lou, as he liked to be called, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling stories.
A celebration of life will be at Paola Senior Center March 22 at 1:00 p.m. if friends would like to meet with family and share memories.
