Louise Slyter Gallion, 90, of Kansas City, MO, died Sunday, April 11th.
Louise was born Ellen Louise Slyter to Roy and Marie (Bone) Slyter in Fontana. She grew up on area farms and graduated from Paola High School in 1948. She lived in Europe, and also resided in North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, and Missouri.
She worked for the government for over 30 years, working her way up to Quality Assurance Specialist for General Services Administration, a traditionally male role in which she excelled.
Her later days were filled with reading, devotionals, puzzles, and country music. Louise enjoyed road trips especially when they led to family. She spent many hours cheering on her grandchildren and said they were her joy.
Family, faith, and country were most important. Louise was fierce about her independence, meticulous about record keeping, and had a sharp wit and quick laugh. She liked donuts, margaritas with Mexican food, and a medium rare steak. Proud to be an American; her family has been in Kansas since the 1860s.
Services on Saturday May 15; visitation at 10 a.m. followed by celebration of life at 11:30 am, Dengel & Son Chapel, 305 N Pearl Street, Paola. Full obituary at dengelmortuary.com
