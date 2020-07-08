Lucas “Luke” Wobker, age 40, of rural Paola, Kansas, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on July 2, 2020.
Luke, the son of Albert and Pamela Wobker, was born on April 8, 1980, in Paola, KS. He is survived by his parents; two sons, Zebulon & Emanuel; one sister, Carrie (Justin) Caldwell, niece, Josie, & nephew, Dylan; paternal Grandmother, Rosa Lee Wobker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be missed by all.
Luke’s wishes were cremation. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071, www.dengelmortuary.com. The family will be planning a burial and a Celebration of Life at a later date
