Lucille M. Ufford, age 92, of rural Paola, KS, passed away January 19, 2023, at her home.
Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church in Paola followed by burial in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens, Shawnee, KS.
Memorials are to St. Joseph's Indian School and can be sent in care of the funeral home, Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Lucille was born March 27, 1930, in Rogers, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Ed and Cora (Gobble) Hays. She graduated from Wyandotte High School.
Lucille was united in marriage to William G. Ufford, Sr. on June 24, 1950, at Olathe. They made their home in Shawnee and became the parents of four children. They moved to a farm in rural Paola in 1987.
She was a member of the Paola Presbyterian Church, and she was secretary for many years. Prior to that she was secretary of the Shawnee Church of the Nazarene. She had also worked at Sears.
Lucille enjoyed sewing, gardening, feeding the birds, growing flowers, cooking/baking, and watching evening television.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Stanley, and two brothers Vernon and Claude Hays.
Survivors include her husband Bill of the home; daughter Sheila (Earl) Cleveland of Paola; sons William G. Ufford, Jr. of Paola and Kenneth (Jeanie) Ufford of Overland Park; sisters Joyce Jeffery of Independence, MO, and Sandra Brewer of Kansas City, KS; 13 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
