Lydia Joyce Knight, 32, passed away at Truman Medical Center on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on December 20, 2021, at the Louisburg United Methodist Church at 249 N. Metcalf Road, Louisburg, KS 66053.
Lydia was born in Hutchison, KS on February 6, 1989. She attended schools primarily in Olathe, KS and Louisburg, KS. Lydia enjoyed sports including soccer and softball in her youth. Shortly after graduation, Lydia married Josh Knight. Kylie, Bentley, and Liam Knight followed soon thereafter.
Lydia loved her kids and family. She enjoyed outdoor activities, fishing, the lake, dogs, concerts and eating Mi Ranchito Mexican food. She also enjoyed her older sister’s destination wedding in Turks and Caicos.
Survivors include children Kylie Knight, Bentley Knight, and Liam Knight, parents Elaine and Scott Walter, sister Kayla Garvey (Sean) and nephews Kyson and Hudson of Wentzville, MO, sister Ellie Walter of Kansas City, KS, and grandparents Carol Siefkes of Louisburg, KS, and Dean Bauer of Hudson, KS. Lydia was predeceased by grandparents Bill Jones, Hutchinson, KS, and Peggy Bauer, Hudson, KS. She also has many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
Lydia had a kind soul and was a good friend to many. She will be greatly missed. God Bless her.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to an educational fund for Lydia’s children. Please make checks payable to Edward Jones. In the memo line include FBO Education Funds c/o Scott Walter. Memorials may either be sent to the funeral home or sent directly to Edward Jones PO Box 819 Louisburg, KS, 66053.
