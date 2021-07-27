1943-2021
Lynda L. Cole, 78, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away peacefully July 25, 2021, at the Olathe Hospice House.
Lynda was born July 21, 1943, in Aurora Missouri to J.T. and Edna Earl Chitwood. She moved to Osawatomie when her dad was transferred with the railroad. She attended Osawatomie High School and graduated with the class of 1961.
Over the years she worked in many areas but would mostly be remembered for running The Locker Room from 1974-2000. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Osawatomie where she was an ordained elder.
She was involved in her community with the Pride organization when it was first created, the local Chamber of Commerce, and Eastern Star. She was an avid gardener who loved working with flowers, and could often be found helping out at Main St. Flower shop during their busy seasons.
Lynda was blessed with many dear friends who became extended family. Misty, Randy, Sean, Melissa, Harleigh, and Cyrus Kitchen. Don and Patty Krueger. Neighborhood friends, and of course her Friday Lunch Bunch crew.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill Chitwood, and a son James David. She is survived by her brother John (Marty) Chitwood of Barrington, RI, two daughters Anne-Marie Short and husband Steve of Lansing, KS, their children Zachary, George, Katie and John, a great grand-daughter Makayla and Karla Holiday and husband Jim of Louisburg, KS and their children David, Sam and Nick and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynda will be honored with a Celebration of Life at Memorial Hall in Osawatomie, August 28 from 1-4pm. Lynda loved her sports. To help honor and remember her, please feel free to wear your favorite team spirit shirt.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
