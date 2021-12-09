Lynne J. Conrick, of Raytown, MO, died on Monday, December 6.
Visitation will be 9-10 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 AM, Monday, December 13, 2021, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd. Lee’s Summit, MO 64081; interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Judith Lynne Stephens was born on May 5, 1943, to Grace Irene (Sherman) and Charles Alfred Stephens at “Mrs. Smiths Nursing Home” in Paola, KS. Her first eight years of education were in a one-room schoolhouse, New Hope Dist. #12. The school was one mile from her parents’ ten-room, three-story farm home located southwest of Wellsville, Kansas. She attended Wellsville High School prior to furthering her education at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS.
After college, Lynne began her career at the Midwest Cold Storage & Warehousing Regional Office on the Plaza in Kansas City. She would go on to complete her career working for the United States Federal Government, Treasury Division where she received letters of commendation from the Regional Office, National Office, and the Kansas City Service Center for Automated Computer Systems (ACS) work performed in the areas of training and writing of training manuals from Washington, D.C. to Memphis, TN, to Fresno, CA.
In 1967, she met the man she called “one of the last of the good guys,” Leonard Joseph Conrick and married him on July 17, 1969. Their family grew by two with son, Steven Douglas Conrick and daughter, Suzanne Renee’ Conrick-Kahler [Don].
She leaves their children, six grandchildren: Joshua Michael Gautney, Dean Cooper Kahler, Steven Dallas, Sydney Marie, Sage Douglas, and Samantha Elizabeth-Dior Conrick; eight great grandchildren: Joshua Jr., Aubrianna, Alaura, Alexia, Jayce Gautney, Mia, Lyla, and Noah Conrick; one great-great grandchild, Blayne Gautney; a brother, John Tyrrell Stephens and wife, Laekha of Sacramento, CA; and a sister-in-law, Lela (Mrs. Frank) Conrick of Excelsior Springs, MO.
Lynne was preceded in death by her parents; an infant baby sister, Rose; brothers-in-Law: Frank, Robert (Mary Ann),and Edward Conrick; sisters-in-law: Rose, Loretta, and Betty Conrick; and her beloved spouse, Leonard.
She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, reading historical novels (long long sagas), and her genealogy research which brought her 2005 induction into membership in the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (Independence Pioneers Chapter) and the National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 (James Kearney Chapter). Travel, music, and theater were her other interests and she was particularly committed to her season memberships at the New Theatre, the Theater League Broadway Series at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, and the Kansas City Music Hall. She was a faithful Catholic who with her husband were members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raytown (1969- 2014). Upon Leonard’s death she transferred her membership to Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, Lee’s Summit, MO. She delighted in the family’s annual Dec. 24th gathering to celebrate the Christ child’s birthday and, until she was unable, the Midnight Mass which followed.
Her smile and “always ready” hugs will be missed by many; although, others have told that she has promised to always stay as close as the heart to keeping her eye on them. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.